Fireworks ban for Mackenzie Basin

Fire restrictions are being put in place for the Mackenzie Basin as part of ongoing efforts to reduce the risk of wildfire over summer.
A temporary fireworks ban covering the area will come into effect from 8am today until March 31 next year.
A restricted fire season has also been declared for the area from 8am today until further notice, meaning anyone wanting to light an open air fire will need a permit.