Fireworks ban for Mackenzie Basin over summer

A map of the area included in the Mackenzie fireworks ban. Image: Fenz

Fire and Emergency NZ has announced a temporary fireworks ban for the Mackenzie Basin area from Wednesday.

This is the second year Fenz has used Section 52 of the Fire and Emergency Act to prevent people letting off fireworks in the area after the devastating wildfires at Lake Pukaki and Lake Ōhau last year.

District manager for Mid-South Canterbury, Rob Hands, said the ban will reduce the risk of wildfires breaking out over the summer.

He said while the countryside still looks comparatively green, Mackenzie district residents understood how quickly conditions can change given a few warm and windy days.

"We are putting this measure in place now so that we have a consistent approach all summer," said Hands.

"People will see signage being installed over the next few days and we will be putting up posters in campgrounds, shops and iSites around the district."

Rob Hands. Photo: RNZ

Wildfire is an ever-present hazard in the Mackenzie country because of the dry and windy climate, the natural vegetation and its topography.

Wildfires can be started by natural causes, such as lightning, or by human activities - both accidental and deliberate.

"The fires at Lake Pukaki and Lake Ōhau reminded us all how quickly a fire can spread and how devastating the consequences can be," Hands says.

"It only takes one spark to start a wildfire.

"That’s why we are once again asking people to leave their fireworks at home if they’re visiting the Mackenzie Basin this summer."

The temporary ban will be in place until the end of March next year.