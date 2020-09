The man was swept out to sea near the Waitaki River mouth. File photo

A man was taken to hospital after being swept out to sea near the Waitaki River mouth north of Oamaru this morning.

Police received reports about 8am that a man had been swept out to sea while fishing in the Fisheries Rd area near Glenavy, a spokeswoman said.

About 8.25am he was back on shore and was being assessed by St John.

He was wearing a life jacket, the spokeswoman said.

A St John spokesman said the man was taken to Oamaru Hospital "in a moderate condition".