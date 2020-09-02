Freezing fog, ice warning for parts of South Island

A snowy Crown Range is open, but care is required. Photo: MetService

Road users in parts of the lower South Island are warned to watch out for freezing fog and ice on the roads today.

It's a frosty start in Central Otago, with patches of thick fog south of Roxburgh and very cold temperatures as low as -8degC about Ranfurly.

The district council says caution is advised on shaded areas, hill sections and bridge decks.

Danseys Pass Road remains closed (from the gates past the Danseys Pass Hotel) due to snow and ice.

In the Queenstown Lakes district, there's clear skies, cold temperatures and a chance of ice forming on the roads.

Grit has been applied over the Crown Range, linking Queenstown and Wanaka, and through Cardrona.

There is water running across the road at Arrow Junction this morning. Contractors are investigating but road users are asked to slow down and take extra care in this area.

The Milford Road is open, but expect ice and grit along State Highway 94 today, and a fine day ahead.