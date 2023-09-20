Fresh cracks appear after quake

Photo: Supplied / Geonet

Fresh cracks have appeared in the walls of the Mt Somers General Store after a magnitude 6.0 quake struck 45 kilometres north of Geraldine this morning.

Raewyn at the Mt Somers General Store, inland from Ashburton, said the "fairly good shake" was rather noisy inside the old building and it seemed to go on for a few minutes.

"It made my heart rate go up and you take a few deep breaths and try to calm yourself, with customers coming in you don't want to be seen as being a bit panicky about it, but everyone is safe which is the main thing, we haven't had any reports of any injuries.

"It was quite shaky, quite violent, but nothing came off the shelving, a few things moved around but nothing fell on the floor."

Raewyn, another staff member and a customer got under a door frame and waited for the shaking to stop.

"It sort of died down a little bit and then seemed to kick up again and that was a wee bit like 'ooh, is this going to build', and then it just sort of subsided.

"It seems to have been relatively deep which was probably our saving grace."

A couple of people had reported cracks in concrete floors on their properties in the area, and she said some of the existing cracks in the walls of the General Store has gotten wider since the quake.

"For customers it has been a bit of a focal point and I'm sure it will be all day to be fair.

"Hopefully we don't get any more...it is a bit unnerving for sure."

GNS seismologist John Ristau told RNZ the epicentre was almost exactly in the middle of the island. It was not clear yet which fault was triggered but it occurred 100km east of the Alpine Fault line and was not expected to have any impact on it.

More than 14,000 people have reported feeling the earthquake through the government's Geonet website.

The reports came from throughout the South Island with a few as far afield as Auckland.

Geonet's earlier preliminary assessments of the quake's strength were between 5.9 and 6.4 magnitude.