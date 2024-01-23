GM farewelled at emotional ceremony

Departing Multicultural Aoraki general manager Katy Houstoun. PHOTO: CONNOR HALEY

In a tear-filled farewell ceremony, cultures and communities from across the region came together to bid farewell to Katy Houstoun as she stepped down from her role as general manager at Multicultural Aoraki.

Mrs Houstoun took over from Rosie Knoppel in 2019, when the agency was known as the Aoraki Migrant Centre.

She had moved from Work and Income, and the job was meant to be 20 hours a week, she said.

Within the first few months she was faced with the Christchurch mosque shootings and Covid-19, but she never looked back.

She created what would eventually become Multicultural Aoraki.

Those at the ceremony shared stories of how Mrs Houstoun had made a difference in their lives and how much of a key part she had played in fighting for them to take on life in New Zealand on an equal playing field.

Mrs Houstoun said she had loved every minute of her time there.

The biggest highlight had been advocating for those who did not have a voice, she said.

‘‘We were able to get immigration [New Zealand] to come down here rather than people doing everything online and just being seen as a number.

‘‘We also advocated for years to be able to get driver licence conversions done in Timaru rather than people driving up to Christchurch. That was another big win,’’ Mrs Houstoun said.

‘‘The best thing though was all the people I met and all the cultures I learnt about.

‘‘It was also great hearing in a lot of strategic meetings discussions about diversity and people understanding the importance of it.’’

After a very busy five years it was simply time for a rest, she said.

‘‘I’ll just have a couple of months off, take some time to refresh and spend some time with my family.

‘‘I think it’s good to look after yourself and you never know what is around the corner really.’’

It was incredibly humbling to hear how much her work had meant to others, she said.

‘‘To be honest it’s been my pleasure. I’ve got as much out of everyone as they feel they got out of me.

‘‘It’s all very emotional.’’

In the interim, Multicultural Aoraki community connector Aliana Siaosi will be stepping into the general manager role before a permanent appointment is made. Mrs Houstoun said she could not wait to see what the future held for Multicultural Aoraki.

‘‘I’m really excited. ‘‘I come from a social service background and I think change brings opportunity and I know the next person that steps into this role will have a really big heart.

‘‘I look forward to supporting them along the way because they have great team behind them.

‘‘I’ll see people around. I’m not leaving Timaru — I love this district. ‘‘I think we are so incredibly blessed to live here.’’

During her time at Multicultural Aoraki, it went from one staff member to eight.

Event co-ordinator Maturo Siaosi said it was hard to say goodbye.

‘‘I never thought she’d leave this place,’’ he said.

Te Aitarakihi members show their appreciation for Katy Houstoun (fourth from left) with a waiata and present her with a taonga. PHOTO: CONNOR HALEY

‘‘She is all about helping people, helping anyone.

‘‘It was really sad when she said she was finishing.

‘‘I said ‘you’re joking — it’s not real’, Mr Siaosi said.

‘‘I’ve never had any boss like this.

‘‘It’s the first time I’ve had someone that was there to support you, your family no matter what.

‘‘It’s going to be hard not having her around,’’ Mr Siaosi said.

Mrs Siaosi said Mrs Houstoun had left some big shoes to fill.

‘‘She has done an amazing job to grow Multicultural Aoraki over the last five years.

‘‘We’re pretty devastated at the loss to our community.

‘‘We wish her the best and completely understand why she is leaving and she will always have our full support.

‘‘Whoever steps in fulltime will be amazing and we can’t wait to work with whoever it may be.

‘‘The goal will still stay the same and we plan to continue supporting our communities in any way we can until the new general manager arrives.’’

The team will now turn their attention to the festival they are holding on March 2 at the Ara fields.