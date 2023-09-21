'In for a hell of a time': Fire chief worried as high winds fan Canterbury blaze

The fire is being fanned by high winds. Photo: George Heard

Seven helicopters with monsoon buckets are fighting a raging scrub fire near Twizel as high winds whip up the blaze this morning.

A fire chief on the ground this morning said the winds which fanned the flames through the night, forcing six houses to evacuate, have died down a little, but firefighters are up against it.

“According to the weather gods, we’re in for a hell of a time,” said Fire and Emergency NZ assistant commander Steve Butler.

Fenz said six houses from Mt Cook Rd / State Highway 80 were either evacuated with help from police or self-evacuated last night.

Helicopters with monsoon buckets are now fighting the fire from the skies. Photo: George Heard

No further evacuations are currently planned - and there has been no reports of property damage so far.

“We had a limited crew checking houses, protecting them on the right-hand rise of Mt Cook road,” said Butler this morning.

“There are a few farm buildings we protected last night and some contractor equipment - tractors, dozers that we moved out of the way. So we’re protecting a lot of assets.”

The first helicopter flight would be a reconnaissance mission to establish the size and condition of the fire, a statement from Fenz said.

Fire and Emergency NZ have evacuated multiple Pukaki Downs residents due to a “significant” scrub fire. Photo: NZ Herald

They are now in the skies, fighting the blaze from the air with monsoon buckets.

Butler said his crews had found it challenging trying to drag hoses through the terrain due to a lack of tracks, changing winds were also a factor proving difficult.”

Fenz was alerted to the blaze at 7.45pm yesterday and 11 crews from Twizel, Mt Cook, Omarama, Burkes Pass and Lake Tekapo responded to the large blaze near Twizel.

Firefighting operations were limited overnight due to weather conditions, but ramped up as dawn broke.

According to social media posts, the red glow from the fire in the early hours of the morning could be seen from as far as Timaru and Lake Hāwea.

The fire has raged all night and caused evacuations. Photo: NZ Herald

Two ground crews helped monitor the blaze overnight and more are arriving this morning.

The properties involved in the evacuations are a mixture of holiday accommodations and permanent homes, a Pukaki resident told the Herald.

It’s understood the houses are better protected than the blaze three years ago due to a recent clearing of trees near the homes.

Chris Rudge lives only 6km from the fires - based near Pukaki Airport and runs an aviation tourism business that frequently flies over the flame-engulfed region.

When he first saw fire crews headed up the state highway around 7.45pm, he assumed another campervan had blown over in the strong winds that evening.

”There were strong gusts south of Twizel which took out twelve power poles,” he said.

”But then a friend alerted me to the blaze - all I had to do was step outside the office and look up the road, you could see the flames very clearly.”

Rudge said the first reassurance to the Twizel public was the Pukaki canal, which acts as a “natural fire breaker” separating the blaze from the township.

Another relief, perhaps, to the evacuated properties is a recent clearing of trees and shrubs in the immediate vicinities of the homes.

”Of course, last time the helicopters saved the homes, but I fly over that area on a regular basis and they’ve cleared a lot of trees around the houses,” he said.

”It provides a big buffer, so as long as the grass is short and dry enough there should be a reduced chance of the fires reaching the houses.”

Tracy Gunn, a Twizel community board member, said the local fire service has been “very proactive” at ensuring homes previously affected by fires are better protected.

“[The service] works hard on people living in areas with lots of vegetation and pines around, that they do have adequate fire breaks,” she said.

”Even yesterday, there was something in the local update about being sensible with fires in high winds.”

Gunn said the Mt Cook Lakeside Retreat, which lost a gym in a previous vegetation blaze, has reported itself clear of any fire damage.

”They’ll be hugely relieved.”

Now, Gunn said it’s about hoping the weather shifts from yesterday’s pattern.

”Mother nature was not a happy camper yesterday with winds, earthquakes and now the fire. Let’s hope she puts something positive out there in rain later today.”

Crews were called about 7.45pm to the scrub fire. Photo: Jason Swain / Supplied via RNZ

Looking out his lounge window at the time of talking to the Herald, Rudge described seeing a “column of smoke” drifting towards Twizel, but changing direction frequently due to change in winds.

”It’s still very active, I wouldn’t say it’s stable.”

SH80 remains closed, according to the Waka Kotahi NZTA website, and no detour is available.

Fire ‘destroying everything’

Herald photographer George Heard said the glow of the fire was visible from some distance away and high winds were contributing to the blaze.

“You can see the flames reaching 5-10 metres up in the air, whipping up pine trees and just destroying everything.

“The wind’s not slowing down here either. There’s a lot, the whole basin is full of smoke.”

Fenz shift manager Alex Norris said: “Crews have been standing by overnight, keeping an eye on it and seeing how it’s tracking, defending what they can.”

Fire officials are asking anyone in the area who feels unsafe to self-evacuate.

Twizel resident Jason Swain said last night that even 15km from the blaze he could see it and the “sky is alight”.

“Our house, we’re on the south end of town, so we’re the furthest away from it,” Swain said.

“You can see a lot of light from it, it’s very windy so it may be fanning the flames in it.

“It might even be getting bigger than the last one which burned for days.”

Firefighters look on as dawn breaks and the first helicopter arrives. Photo: George Heard

Mackenzie District Mayor Anne Munro said the advice at this stage is for residents to “follow instructions”.

She said the management of the fire remains with Fenz and the instruction overnight was that “there was no need for council to be involved and to follow instructions from Fenz”.

In August 2020, a blaze in the same location ripped through the area for 12 days.

It swept through 3500 hectares near Twizel and at its peak, 150 firefighters worked to control it, along with 18 helicopters and two planes.

More than $1 million was spent battling the blaze.

Heard, who covered the 2020 fire, said it was in “exactly the same spot and almost exactly the same conditions”.

“It’s amazing to see all this willow burning again.”

MetService forecaster Paul Ngamanu said there was a front bringing heavy rain up the lower South Island today but it was preceded by very strong northwesterlies.

Ngamanu said gusts of up to 140km/h could be expected in exposed areas, while a weather station in more-sheltered Pukaki had measured gusts of around 60km/h.

“I think the main factor of this fire will be those winds because it’s quite a warm northwesterly wind, it’s quite dry, quite warm - [great] for creating fires.”

The wind wasn’t expected to ease off until later this afternoon but the rain could help the situation, he said. Heading into Friday the winds would change direction, with Metservice predicting snow in the area.

Crews kept busy across the South

Further south, firefighters were attempting to contain a fire near Hindon, which started late afternoon.

The fire was deep-seated in logs and slash, Fenz said.

"The command unit was sent up there around 6pm, but due to the high winds, crews were struggling even to just have a place to set up base," the spokesman said.

Fire crews from Mosgiel, Outram, Wakari, Dunedin and Waihola were fighting the blaze and trying to keep it contained throughout the night.

"Once slash fires get going, they become quite hard to control, so we try to contain them as much as possible and monitor them.

"They've made pretty good progress, but with the high winds it may cause the plans to change a bit."

A burning hedge next to State Highway 1 closed the road at Hook, between Lower Hook Rd and Kingsbury Rd, for around four hours yesterday.

The fire was extinguished but some hot spots flared up again due to high winds around 7.30pm.

"We will have a few more crews check there throughout the night and see how we go," the Fenz spokesman said.

"The strong winds just mean we have to keep an eye on things.

"It does make it hard to make sure they are fully extinguished."

High winds throughout Otago and Southland kept firefighters busy attending to a steady stream of call outs, involving loose roofing sheets and tiles and many small hedge fires.

Crews in Southland had to deal with several small bush fires caused by flare ups of controlled burns and hotspots from previous burns being fanned by the strong winds.

"People need to take caution when the winds are flaring up to check the weather if they are doing any controlled burns, because a couple of days afterwards some of the burns are still pretty hot and the winds can get them started again.

"It looks like it is definitely starting to get into the fire season for us," the spokesman said.

The Middlemarch Volunteer Fire Brigade on their Facebook page posted they had eight callouts yesterday; more than they had had for the entire year.

"Our volunteers have been on the go, climbing on roofs, strapping down sheds, extinguishing fires, all while running on a scone and a cuppa from this morning."

While the weather appeared wild yesterday, MetService meteorologist Andrew James said worse was to come today.

As the front moved over the South last night, it brought heavy rain to Fiordland, which was expected to spread over much of Southland and Otago today.

Before things took a turn for the wild, Dunedin residents experienced temperatures topping 25°C at 1pm.

Usually, the climate average for the city in September was 14°C, MetService meteorologist Andrew James said.

"It was certainly very warm for Dunedin for this time of year.

"But that’s not the story for very long. We’ve got cold air on the way later in the week."

MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor said the front would be "unwelcome news for farmers in the middle of the lambing and calving seasons, and anyone travelling in these areas".

"This is a significant event, and particularly impactful for the rural community given the time of the year."

She urged farmers to prepare lambing and calving stock for the change by placing them in sheltered areas.

- By Rachel Maher and Nathan Morton

- Additional reporting Laine Priestley & John Lewis, ODT