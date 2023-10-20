House burnt down after owner witnessed assault

Homeowner Matthew Wicks is consoled moments after he arrived at the house fire. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

A suspicious house fire in Oamaru happened just days after the owner saw an assault at the park across the road from his home.

Following speculation in the town the two events were linked, police said they were unsure if there was a connection.

On Wednesday morning, the fire blazed through the Perth St home of local artist Matthew Wicks, known as Wicksey.

Detective Sergeant Paul Strange, of Oamaru, said the fire was being treated as arson and police were seeking information from the public.

"We really need public help to find out who was in the area at the time.

"It’s a busy intersection. Someone must have seen something."

A fire investigator had assessed the site and would present his findings in the next week.

Police would also be conducting interviews with the other residents in the neighbourhood.

Police had no suspects for the fire but quashed speculation the incident was gang-related.

It was too early to say if the incident was linked to an assault Mr Wicks saw in Awamoa Park on Sunday.

Fire engulfs the Perth St house. Photo: Supplied

Det Sgt Strange said the family were"well liked and well respected" within Oamaru and the fire was "quite upsetting to the community".

The blaze broke out about 9.15am and left the family with nothing.

A Givealittle page was set up by a friend of the family

and had raised more than $12,000 by 4pm yesterday.

Through a post on Facebook, Mr Wicks thanked everyone who donated.

"I cannot begin to thank the community enough for all their offers of help and incredible generosity towards me and my family.

"We are all still trying to come to grips with what’s happened but we are feeling so much love from everyone which is amazing.

"Holding my wife and daughter knowing we are all safe is all I need right now. Possessions can be replaced and homes can be rebuilt. I feel so lucky to have my family around me safe and sound."

Police wanted to hear from anyone who may have seen a suspicious vehicle or person in in the area between 7.30am and 9.15am on Wednesday.

■Police 105 or Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111.