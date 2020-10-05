'I need to get out': 79-year-old rescued as flames converged

A 79-year-old who has lost all his possessions in the Lake Ohau blaze has described being rescued by firefighters as flames converged from all sides.

Chris Spiers, who is the father of one of the co-owners of The Barn At Killin B&B, said he was awoken early on Sunday morning by a call from a fellow resident and it was clear the situation was serious.

"There is a big fire heading your way. Just get out."

But Mr Spiers, who has Parkinson's disease, became stuck as winds whipped up the flames which were now all around.

"The fire brigade man found me crawling up the grass, so then I was bundled into the fire engine and taken out."

A helicopter fights the fire at Lake Ohau yesterday evening. PHOTO: CRAIG BAXTER

Despite the perilous situation, Mr Speirs was focused on keeping a cool head.

"I need to get out, but I need to be calm."

Mr Spiers, whose granddaughter was the sixth generation connected to the area, had a positive outlook when he spoke to the Otago Daily Times today.

"I don't have to worry who I am going to give all my tools too, who is going to get the Mercedes, who's going to inherit what, because it is all gone.

"It makes it easy, I haven't got to disappoint anybody."

He said the support from people from all over the world had been "wonderful".

He was set to turn 80 in a couple of weeks and thanks to a local who had offered up their "beautiful big house" it was still going to happen.