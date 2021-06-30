Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Lasers to detect tall vehicles

    The Waitaki District Council will install a series of lasers on the Humber St overbridge, just outside Oamaru, to prevent ‘‘over-height’’ vehicles crashing into the bridge. PHOTOS: ODT FILES
    Oamaru's Humber St overbridge will soon have lasers to detect the height of vehicles.

    The lasers will be positioned above the road and when they are broken by an ‘‘over-height’’ vehicle, they will trigger a warning message on the railway bridge. The warning message would be directly in the driver’s line of sight to help prevent them from crashing into the bridge, Waitaki District Council roading manager Mike Harrison said.

    The project would cost about $70,000, and the new system was expected to be installed in the coming months.

    Since the last crash in November last year, when a car was crushed by a large truck that struck the overbridge and rolled on to its side, new signs have been installed stating heavy vehicles are not permitted to go under the overbridge. The November incident was the third time a truck had crashed into the overbridge in 18 months.

    After a previous incident, the bridge’s height was surveyed and overhead clearance advance warning signs were checked. The clearance height changed from 3.6m to 3m to allow for ‘‘less terrain for drivers to make an incorrect choice’’, Mr Harrison said.

    The new laser system was ‘‘in high demand’’ throughout the country, he said.

    ‘‘I am pleased to have sourced an appropriate warning system for this bridge location and look forward to opening the road to compliant commercial traffic again,’’ he said.

