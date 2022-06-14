Lindis Pass open after 1.5m of snow cleared

The Lindis Pass was cleared of more than a metre of snow. Photo: George Heard

The Lindis Pass is now open after work to clear 1.5m of snow was completed this morning.

A number of alpine passes in the South Island were closed after a dump of heavy snow over the weekend.

The Lindis Pass (SH8) reopened on Tuesday morning but motorists are advised to use caution due to Ice.

It was one of the worst affected and had been closed since Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, Metservice is warning of a surge of heavy southwest swells on the southern and eastern coasts in the next of couple days with waves as high as 8m expected.

Roads still closed

The Crown Range Rd was still closed due to avalanche activity at 11.30am.

"Following what can only be described as 'snowmageddon' Crown Range Road will remain closed between the Eastburn Gates and Cardrona.

"The assessment will help us understand what works are required to make sure all drivers using the alpine pass and our crews up there working are doing so in as-safe-as-possible conditions," a spokesperson for the Queenstown Lakes District Council said.

The council is working to organise avalanche experts and hope to undertake the assessment at 9am this morning.

The Upper Buller Gorge was still closed due to a slip at 11.30am with an update expected at 1pm.

Caution urged on highways

Motorists are being warned to use caution on a number of highways in the South Island this morning.

• SH65 Maruia to Shenandoah - surface flooding with a 50km/h in place.

• SH1 Waimate Junction (SH82) to Oamaru - down to 70km/h due to slippery surface.

• SH7 Hanmer turnoff to Springs Junction - strong winds. Care is required by caravans and high-sided vehicles, motorbikes.

• SH8 Tekapo to Twizel - snow and ice conditions.

• SH8 Burkes Pass Village to Tekapo

• SH80 Aoraki Mount Cook Highway - snow and ice conditions.

• SH6 Hokitika to Fox Glacier - strong winds. Care is required by caravans and high-sided vehicles, motorbikes.

• SH6 Westport to Greymouth - flooding.

• SH65 Maruia to Springs Junction - flooding.

• SH67 Granity to Mokihinui - flooding.

• SH1 Dunedin to Glanavy - strong winds. Care is required by caravans and high-sided vehicles, motorbikes.

• SH6 Cromwell to Kingston - ice and grit.

• SH6A Frankton to Queenstown - ice and grit.

• SH8 Raes Junction to Milton - strong winds. Care is required by caravans and high-sided vehicles, motorbikes.

• SH8 Alexandra to Cromwell - ice and grit.

• SH8 Tarras to Omarama - ice and grit.

• SH8 Twizel to Omarama - snow and ice conditions.

• SH83 Omarama to Otematata - snow.

• SH85 Kyeburn to Palmerston - strong winds. Care is required by caravans and high-sided vehicles, motorbikes.

• SH85 Alexandra to Kyeburn - ice and grit

• SH87 Outram to Kyeburn - strong winds. Care is required by caravans and high-sided vehicles, motorbikes.

• SH90 Raes Junction to McNab - strong winds. Care is required by caravans and high-sided vehicles, motorbikes.

• SH96 Mataura, between Terrace Rd and SH1 - slip repair works until Wednesday, 30km/h temporary speed.