Man arrested following Timaru burglaries

A man has been arrested and charged over what police describe as "serious aggravated burglary offending" in the Timaru area.

Police say the first incident happened in Washdyke on November 4.

A man entered a property, allegedly assaulting the resident and taking personal items.

Police say a second incident happened in Ocean View on Thursday.

In that case, a man entered a property and allegedly threatened a person with a weapon and took a vehicle from the property.

The vehicle taken in the second incident has now been recovered.

A 46-year-old man is due to appear in Timaru District Court on Monday on several charges including aggravated burglary.