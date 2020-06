A 69-year-old man was arrested after being found masturbating in his car across the road from Tainui School yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said at 12.48pm, a passerby located the man in his car on Victoria Rd.

The man was found by police in his car and arrested at the scene.

He had travelled from Waimate to Dunedin, Senior Sergeant Dinnissen said.