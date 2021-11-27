Saturday, 27 November 2021

Man arrested in Twizel over Palmerston North shooting

    A man has been arrested in Twizel, South Canterbury this morning in relation to a shooting in Palmerston North early this month.

    The shooting happened in Highbury on 2 November.

    The 28-year-old Manawatū man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

    He will appear in Timaru District Court on Monday.

    Police are still seeking another man in relation to the incident.

    RNZ

