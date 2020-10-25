Sunday, 25 October 2020

Man killed in Tekapo crash named

    Police have released the name of the man who was killed in a crash on State Highway 8 near Tekapo yesterday.

    He was 42-year-old Che Tekapa Hogg, of Auckland.

    Emergency services were alerted to a two-car crash on the highway near Lake Tekapo township about 9am.

    Three other people were injured and airlifted to Christchurch Hospital. Police said today they remained in the crash remain in hospital with serious injuries.

    Inquiries were ongoing.

    The death was one of four on the roads over the long weekend, as at 3.30pm on Sunday.
     

