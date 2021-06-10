Thursday, 10 June 2021

9.35 am

Mid Canterbury motorcyclist killed in weekend crash named

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Star South Canterbury

    Police have released the name of the motorcyclist who died in a crash in North Otago at the weekend.

    Police said David William Huria (60), of Ashburton, died when his motorcycle and a ute collided on State Highway 85, between Morrisons and Kyeburn.

    St John said three other people were also injured in the crash, which happened on Sunday about 11.20am, and were taken to Dunedin Hospital.

    The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

    "Police thank those members of the public who assisted prior to the arrival of emergency services. The crash was in a remote area and the assistance was appreciated."

    Otago Daily Times

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter