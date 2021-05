Russell Bryant with his Ford Ranger. Photo: Supplied

Police have confirmed an Oamaru man has been found safe and well after he was reported missing at the weekend.

A family member confirmed Russell Bryant (61) was found this morning.

Police also said he had been located safe and well and thanked members of the public for their assistance.

Mr Bryant was reported missing on Saturday, after not being seen for at least 24 hours. He was described as a keen fisherman.

