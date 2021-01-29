Friday, 29 January 2021

More than $1m: Cost of fighting Lake Pukaki fire revealed

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Star South Canterbury

    The fire seen over Lake Pukaki. Photo: Nate McKinnon, RNZ
    The fire seen over Lake Pukaki. Photo: Nate McKinnon, RNZ
    More than $1 million was spent battling the Lake Pukaki fire in the Mackenzie Country.

    The 12-day blaze, starting on August 30 last year, swept through almost 3500ha near Twizel.

    At its peak, 150 firefighters worked to control it, along with 18 helicopters and two planes.

    An Official Information Act request to Fire and Emergency NZ shows the bill for the fire was $1,116,759.

    The highest expense was the hiring of aircraft, which cost $675,081 alone, while the foam cost $34,316.

    Deputy chief executive Raewyn Bleakley said it was a 'significant' fire.

    "It burned through almost 3500 hectares and at its peak 18 helicopters, two fixed wing aircraft, 14 fire appliances, eight tankers, five heavy diggers and approximately 150 personnel worked at the scene.

    "Residents had to be evacuated and power was cut to properties. Strong nor-west winds hampered attempts to control the fire and even a dump of snow failed to suppress the fire."

    The big bill doesn't include tax, or the fixed costs of maintaining fire services in the area.

     

     

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter