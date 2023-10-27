Motorcyclist blown off bike in North Otago

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police are asking motorists in North Otago to take care between Oamaru and Palmerston after a motorcyclist was blown off their bike in strong winds.
Police were called to Maheno-Herbert Road, near Happy Valley Road, around 1.15pm after reports the motorcyclist had been blown over.
"Thankfully they only received minor injuries," a police spokesman said.
Motorcyclists and those driving high-sided vehicles should take care, and all motorists are urged to drive to the conditions, the spokesman said.