'Mr Hoot' the owl becomes Canterbury man's flatmate

A Canterbury man has been enjoying the company of a new housemate - but not the usual kind.

A young owl has made itself at home on Rory Foley's lounge after a dramatic entrance through the cat door several days ago.

Mr Hoot has since started staying inside overnight and has even been watching TV.

A young owl has made itself home on Rory Foley's lounge. Photo: Supplied

He told The Project the owl has been coming and going from his house as it pleases.

"About five days ago, [heard a] bit of a bang and crash and came downstairs to see an owl sitting on a chandelier," Foley told The Project.

Foley, who lives in Pleasant Point, said he opened all the windows to let the owl out at night but when he went downstairs the next morning it was sitting on the mantle piece.