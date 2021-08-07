Saturday, 7 August 2021

Multiple serious injuries in Timaru crash

    Multiple people have been seriously injured in a major crash in Timaru.

    Emergency services were called to the scene, at the intersection of Seadown Rd and Meadows Rd in Washdyke, Timaru, at about 7.20pm.

    A police spokeswoman said the crash involved two vehicles and there are serious injuries involved.

    The Serious Crash Unit has been advised, she said.

    The road is closed and motorists were asked to avoid the area, the spokeswoman said.

    More information will be released when available, she said.

