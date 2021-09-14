Tuesday, 14 September 2021

Oamaru business damaged by fire

    Emergency services spent three hours battling the flames at an Oamaru business last night, but the owners are not calling for an investigation.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said emergency services were notified of the fire at a commercial property in Industrial Pl by an alarm activation at 10.45pm last night.

    Four pumping appliances and two tankers from Oamaru, Glenavy and Weston were used to fight the blaze.

    The last appliance left at about 2am today.

    The owners were content they knew what the cause of the fire was and spoke with a fire investigator but did not require his services, he said. 

