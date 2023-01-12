Oil spill at South Canterbury beach being investigated

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
It was estimated 10 to 20 litres of oil was discharged from a stormwater outlet at Pātītī Point early on Wednesday afternoon.
ECan southern zone lead Gina Slee said the regional council launched an immediate response.
"We have also taken water samples, which will be analysed to determine the type of hydrocarbon present, which helps inform the likely environmental impact and assist with our investigation."
The discharge had since stopped but residue may still be visible.
"We are now focused on the clean-up and reducing any impact to the environment.
"Our team is also investigating what caused the spill, working closely with Timaru District Council."
The beach and walkway were open as usual on Thursday, but the public has been asked to stay away from the small area being cleaned up.