One dead in South Canterbury crash

    One person is dead after a crash on State Highway 1 near Makikihi, in South Canterbury, this morning.

    Emergency services were alerted to the single-vehicle crash near the intersection of SH1 and Lower Hook Rd, just after 6.30am.

    Police initially said that injuries were suspected, but in an update around 10:10am they confirmed one person had died. 

    The road was closed for a time, but in the update police said the southbound lane was open. The northbound lane was still closed and diversions were in place.

    The NZ Transport Agency said it was a serious crash, and contractors were on site.

     

