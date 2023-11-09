Thursday, 9 November 2023

One dead in Waitaki crash

    The driver of a car has been killed in a crash with a truck on State Highway 1 south of the Waitaki River bridge.

    Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Hato Hone St John responded to the crash at 8.05pm last night.

    The driver of the car – the sole occupant - was killed in the crash, a police spokesperson said.

    The road has re-opened and the Serious Crash Unit has examined the crash scene.

    Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

     

    Otago Daily Times

