One dead in Waitaki crash

The driver of a car has been killed in a crash with a truck on State Highway 1 south of the Waitaki River bridge.
Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Hato Hone St John responded to the crash at 8.05pm last night.
The driver of the car – the sole occupant - was killed in the crash, a police spokesperson said.
The road has re-opened and the Serious Crash Unit has examined the crash scene.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.