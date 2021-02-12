One hurt in avalanche in Mt Aspiring National Park

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services are carrying out a search and rescue operation after one person was hurt in an avalanche on Mt Earnslaw in Mt Aspiring National Park.
A police spokeswoman confirmed this morning a helicopter was being dispatched to Mt Earnslaw after they were notified of an avalanche just before 8am.
One person reportedly has moderate injuries.
A St John spokeswoman said the search and rescue operation was being run by police.