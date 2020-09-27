Sunday, 27 September 2020

One killed in Ashburton crash

    1. Star News
    2. Districts
    3. Star South Canterbury

    One person is dead after a crash in Ashburton`last night.

    Police said they were called at 8pm to a crash between two vehicles in William St, Netherby.

    Enquiries are ongoing.

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter