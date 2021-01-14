Thursday, 14 January 2021

Updated 3.12 pm

One killed, one injured after ute towing caravan rolls near Omarama

    Emergency services were called to the crash on the Twizel-Omarama Rd about 12.30pm. Photo: Supplied
    One person has died after a ute towing a caravan rolled near Omarama this afternoon.

    Emergency services were called to the crash on the Twizel-Omarama Rd (State Highway 8) about 12.30pm. No other vehicles were involved.

    Police confirmed about 2.30pm that one person had died and another person was injured.

    A St John spokesman said a person with moderate injuries would likely be treated at the scene.

    Traffic control in place following the crash. Photo: Supplied
    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Omarama and Twizel were called to reports of a ute towing a caravan which had rolled and helped free people who were initially trapped.

    The road was expected to remain closed for some time and motorists should expect significant delays.

    Police asked people to continue to avoid the area and consider delaying travel.

    Otago Daily Times

