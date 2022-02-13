Sunday, 13 February 2022

Updated 7.40 pm

One killed in Temuka crash

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Star South Canterbury

    Police have confirmed one person has died in a crash in Temuka.

    A police spokesman said a vehicle was reported to have gone into a ditch on Factory Rd.

    The single-vehicle crash was reported to police at about 4:30pm.

    Another person suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

    Factory Rd remains closed between Springfield Rd and Rise Rd.

    Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes.

    The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter