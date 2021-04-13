One seriously hurt in truck crash near Oamaru

A person is seriously injured after a truck crashed into a paddock north of Oamaru this morning.

Police attended the crash in Pukeuri-Oamaru Rd (State Highway 1) at 10.30am, a police spokeswoman said.

''It appears a semi-trailer truck unit has gone off the road and into a paddock,'' the spokeswoman said.

A St John spokesman confirmed one person had serious injuries and was taken to Oamaru Hospital.