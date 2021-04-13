Tuesday, 13 April 2021

11.30 am

One seriously hurt in truck crash near Oamaru

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Star South Canterbury

    A person is seriously injured after a truck crashed into a paddock north of Oamaru this morning.

    Police attended the crash in Pukeuri-Oamaru Rd (State Highway 1) at 10.30am, a police spokeswoman said.

    ''It appears a semi-trailer truck unit has gone off the road and into a paddock,'' the spokeswoman said.

    A St John spokesman confirmed one person had serious injuries and was taken to Oamaru Hospital.

    Otago Daily Times

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter