One seriously injured in crash on SH1

One person has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 between Maheno and Herbert.
A police spokeswoman said the person had suffered serious injuries but they may have been the result of a medical event.
The two-vehicle crash has closed a portion of SH1, though a diversion is available through Kakanui via Wainakarua Rd.
A police spokeswoman said the crash occurred at about 3pm.
Police have asked motorists to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.