One taken to hospital after workplace incident

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A police spokeswoman said police, Fire and Emergency and St John were called to the incident about 11.30am.
A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance took one patient to Oamaru Hospital in a moderate condition.
It appeared someone's foot had been caught under a brake pedal and they were being assisted by staff from St John, the police spokeswoman said.
Mitre 10 and Worksafe have been approached for comment.