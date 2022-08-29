One taken to hospital after workplace incident

Police, Fire and Emergency NZ and St John were called to the incident at Mitre 10 in Oamaru about 11.30am. Photo: Kayla Hodge

Emergency services were called to a workplace incident at Mitre 10 in Oamaru on Monday morning.

A police spokeswoman said police, Fire and Emergency and St John were called to the incident about 11.30am.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance took one patient to Oamaru Hospital in a moderate condition.

It appeared someone's foot had been caught under a brake pedal and they were being assisted by staff from St John, the police spokeswoman said.

Mitre 10 and Worksafe have been approached for comment.