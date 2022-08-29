Monday, 29 August 2022

One taken to hospital after workplace incident

    Police, Fire and Emergency NZ and St John were called to the incident at Mitre 10 in Oamaru about...
    Police, Fire and Emergency NZ and St John were called to the incident at Mitre 10 in Oamaru about 11.30am. Photo: Kayla Hodge
    Emergency services were called to a workplace incident at Mitre 10 in Oamaru on Monday morning.

    A police spokeswoman said police, Fire and Emergency and St John were called to the incident about 11.30am.

    A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance took one patient to Oamaru Hospital in a moderate condition.

    It appeared someone's foot had been caught under a brake pedal and they were being assisted by staff from St John, the police spokeswoman said.

    Mitre 10 and Worksafe have been approached for comment.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

