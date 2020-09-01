Out of the furnace and into the freezer

Fire burns on the Rock and Pillar Range above Middlemarch last night (left) while snow blankets the same area this morning (left). Photos: Kate Wilson

The South Island has gone from fires one day to ice the next as snow falls blanketing areas previously ravaged by flames.

Firefighters were called to a blaze on the Rock and Pillar Range above Middlemarch last night.

By 8.30pm the fire had grown to about 400ha and was deemed "too dangerous" to fight at the time.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said last night it would bring crews in this morning to battle the blaze, but due to overnight snow the response has been significantly down-graded.

A Fenz spokesman said this morning the snow and rain had hit the hills around Dunedin and there was no longer any smoke or fire visible from the Middlemarch fire.

He said their response was on hold and that they would check on the fire later today.

Nearby resident Susan Church said this morning "miracles happen" and that the snowfall has given the area much needed moisture after the recent dry conditions.

Middlemarch this morning after snow blanketed the area, parts of which were on fire last night. Photo: Susan Church

Cold weather has also helped firefighting efforts at the large blaze in the Mackenzie District.

Snow and heavy rain hit the area overnight, bringing more moisture to dampen the flammable materials in the fire's path, and helping those on the frontline trying to control the blaze.

Snow and rain was continuing to fall in the area this morning.

A Fenz spokesman said if the weather got too bad the aerial crews would have to hold off on taking to the skies again, however ground crews would still be able to go in.

He said the fire had "significantly down-graded" and some fire crews had been sent home.

Looking South along State Highway 80 towards the junction between SH80 and SH8 near Pukaki. Photo NZTA

By late last night the fire had burnt through around 3500 hectares of mostly wilding pines, and through the night it continued to create a red glow seen for many kilometres.

Seventeen helicopters from around the South, two fixed-wing planes, five heavy diggers, forestry crews and about 70 ground staff fought the blaze all day yesterday.

It is believed to have started when a cooking stove fell over in a grassy area near Mt Cook Rd (State Highway80), off Dusky Trail, on Sunday.

Yesterday Fenz incident public information manager Chris Clarke said even with the predicted temperature drop "it will still be a long haul".

"It is a huge area involved."

State Highway 80 on the Aoraki/Mt Cook Highway is still closed, SH8 remains open.