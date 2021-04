kakanui_crash_odt.jpg Emergency services at the scene this afternoon. Photo: Kayla Hodge

Two people suffered minor injuries after their car crashed and ended up the side of a North Otago road.

A police spokeswoman said crash occurred in Beach Rd, about 1km south of the North Otago Golf Course near Oamaru, about 2.15pm today.

Two people were in the car and received minor injuries, she said.

No other vehicles were involved.

A tow had been called to remove the damaged car, but traffic could still travel through the area.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand also attended.

