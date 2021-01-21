Thursday, 21 January 2021

Updated 11.54 am

Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in Canterbury

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Star South Canterbury

    A pedestrian has died after a crash involving a truck in Canterbury.

    Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 8 near Cave in Timaru about 9.30am on Thursday.

    Police confirmed the pedestrian has died and the truck driver was uninjured.

    An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is under way.

    SH8 remains closed between Robinson Rd and Davidson Rd and diversions are in place.

    Members of the public are advised to avoid the area if possible.

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter