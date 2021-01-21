Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in Canterbury

A pedestrian has died after a crash involving a truck in Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 8 near Cave in Timaru about 9.30am on Thursday.

Police confirmed the pedestrian has died and the truck driver was uninjured.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is under way.

SH8 remains closed between Robinson Rd and Davidson Rd and diversions are in place.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area if possible.