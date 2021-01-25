Monday, 25 January 2021

Pedestrian killed near Timaru named

    Police have named the pedestrian who was hit by a truck and died near Cave, inland from Timaru, on Thursday.

    He was Jacob Craig Woodnorth, 25, of Timaru.

    "Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones," a police spokesperson said.

    Police were advised of the incident, on State Highway 8, near the intersection with Cleland Rd, about 9.30am.

    Just after noon, police confirmed Woodnorth had died.

    The investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing, police said today.

    SH8 was closed for several hours following the crash but reopened later that afternoon.

    The truck driver was uninjured.

     

     

    

