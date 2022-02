Photo: Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency - South Island

A person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after a crash on State Highway 1 in Timaru, police say.

The single-vehicle crash in Washdyke was reported to police just after 1pm today.

The road was closed between Seadown Rd and Kennels Rd for a time and a detour available via SH8.

Police advised just after 5pm that the road had reopened, and thanked motorists for their patience while emergency services attended the scene.