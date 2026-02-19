Person sought in relation to stolen jewellery

If you recognise this person, make a report at 105.police.govt.nz and use reference number 260214/6858. Photo: Police / Supplied

Police investigating a burglary in which a number of jewellery items were taken from a South Canterbury address want to speak to the person in these photos.

The burglary was reported at a Shaw St property in Temuka on Friday, February 13.

"We believe this individual (pictured) may have information that can assist our enquiries," a police spokesperson said.

"The person was seen on Shaw St about 11.30am and again a short time later on Friday the 13th.

"If this is you, or you recognise the person in this image, please contact police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update report”, or by calling 105. Please use the reference number 260214/6858."

Photo: Police / Supplied

-Allied Media