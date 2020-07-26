Sunday, 26 July 2020

11.45 am

Pilot killed in plane crash near Twizel named

    Police have named the pilot killed in a microlight plane crash near Twizel yesterday.

    Police said he was 60-year-old Trevor Lawrence Shadbolt, of Pukaki.

    Police were alerted to an aircraft that was overdue at around 4.23pm yesterday. Shortly after 5pm the plane was reported crashed.

    The crash occurred east of Twizel, south-east of the Pukaki spillway.

    Mr Shadbolt was the only occupant of the plane.

    His death will be referred to the Coroner.

    The Civil Aviation Authority will be investigating the crash.

    Otago Daily Times

