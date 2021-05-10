Monday, 10 May 2021

Police hold concerns for missing Oamaru man

    Police are asking for the public's help to locate missing Oamaru man Russell Bryant. 

    A police spokeswoman said the 61-year-old was reported missing Saturday after not being seen for at least 24 hours. 

    Mr Bryant is described as 173cm (5ft 6in) tall, thin and with short grey hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a green polar fleece and a dark blue cap.

    Also unaccounted for is Mr Bryant's vehicle, a white Ford Ranger, license plate MNK526. 

    His family describe him as a keen fisherman who may have travelled south of the Oamaru area. 

    If you have any information please contact police on 111 quoting job number P046434254.

     

     

