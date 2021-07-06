Police kept busy with crashes, thefts, drink-driving

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Drink drivers, vehicles crashes and burglaries kept police in Oamaru busy at the weekend.
On Saturday, a Timaru man fell asleep behind the wheel, waking up on a grass verge in Pukeuri-Oamaru at 2am.
A police spokeswoman said the man then ‘‘panicked’’, lost control of the vehicle, hitting a verge on the other side of the road, causing serious damage to his rental car.
He was uninjured. Police issued him with an infringement notice.
The same day a fog-light was stolen from a Falcon ute in Tamar St, Oamaru. Tools were stolen from a property at the same location, the spokeswoman said.
Overnight on Saturday, a storage unit facility was broken into at the corner of Humber and Usk Sts, Oamaru.
It appeared there had been an attempt to steal a vehicle, which was damaged as a result, and several units were disturbed.
Sergeant Craig Sew Hoy said if anyone noticed people "hanging around" the Usk St entrance they should contact police. Inquiries were continuing.
On Sunday a 24-year-old man was processed for drink-driving in Thames St, Oamaru. He recorded a breath-alcohol level of 744mcg.
The spokeswoman said the man’s licence was suspended for 28 days and he would appear in the Oamaru District Court on July 21.