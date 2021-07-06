Police kept busy with crashes, thefts, drink-driving

Drink drivers, vehicles crashes and burglaries kept police in Oamaru busy at the weekend.

On Saturday, a Timaru man fell asleep behind the wheel, waking up on a grass verge in Pukeuri-Oamaru at 2am.

A police spokeswoman said the man then ‘‘panicked’’, lost control of the vehicle, hitting a verge on the other side of the road, causing serious damage to his rental car.

He was uninjured. Police issued him with an infringement notice.

The same day a fog-light was stolen from a Falcon ute in Tamar St, Oamaru. Tools were stolen from a property at the same location, the spokeswoman said.

Overnight on Saturday, a storage unit facility was broken into at the corner of Humber and Usk Sts, Oamaru.

It appeared there had been an attempt to steal a vehicle, which was damaged as a result, and several units were disturbed.

Sergeant Craig Sew Hoy said if anyone noticed people "hanging around" the Usk St entrance they should contact police. Inquiries were continuing.

On Sunday a 24-year-old man was processed for drink-driving in Thames St, Oamaru. He recorded a breath-alcohol level of 744mcg.

The spokeswoman said the man’s licence was suspended for 28 days and he would appear in the Oamaru District Court on July 21.

