Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Police kept busy with crashes, thefts, drink-driving

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Star South Canterbury

    Drink drivers, vehicles crashes and burglaries kept police in Oamaru busy at the weekend.

    On Saturday, a Timaru man fell asleep behind the wheel, waking up on a grass verge in Pukeuri-Oamaru at 2am.

    A police spokeswoman said the man then ‘‘panicked’’, lost control of the vehicle, hitting a verge on the other side of the road, causing serious damage to his rental car.

    He was uninjured. Police issued him with an infringement notice.

    The same day a fog-light was stolen from a Falcon ute in Tamar St, Oamaru. Tools were stolen from a property at the same location, the spokeswoman said.

    Overnight on Saturday, a storage unit facility was broken into at the corner of Humber and Usk Sts, Oamaru.

    It appeared there had been an attempt to steal a vehicle, which was damaged as a result, and several units were disturbed.

    Sergeant Craig Sew Hoy said if anyone noticed people "hanging around" the Usk St entrance they should contact police. Inquiries were continuing.

    On Sunday a 24-year-old man was processed for drink-driving in Thames St, Oamaru. He recorded a breath-alcohol level of 744mcg.

    The spokeswoman said the man’s licence was suspended for 28 days and he would appear in the Oamaru District Court on July 21.

    kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz

     

    Otago Daily Times

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter