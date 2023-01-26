Police name 20yo Geraldine crash victim

Jakob Blackler was killed in a crash earlier this month. Photo: Supplied

Police have named the man who died in a single-vehicle crash on the Geraldine-Fairlie Highway last week.

He was Jakob Ryan Blackler, 20, of Geraldine.

A Givealittle page has also been started to help support Blacker’s family.

"This wonderful family has been hit with a sudden tragic loss of their beloved son Jakob," the page reads.

"He was a loved son with a good kind heart. He will be dearly missed by his parents, siblings, family and friends."

Police were called to the crash just south of Geraldine about 6.15pm on January 22 after a motorist crashed into a power pole on State Highway 29.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, police said.