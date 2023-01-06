Police name pair killed in Timaru crash

The two people who died following a single-vehicle crash in Timaru last Thursday have been named.

Tatana Kerei Pehi, 21, and Jay Hamuera DJ Ross, 21, both of Timaru, died after the crash on Evans St, about 7.45pm on December 29.

"Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time," a police spokesperson said.

Police last week reported the pair died at the scene. Enquiries into the cause of the crash were ongoing.

On the same night, two people were also killed in another crash at Wairau Valley, Tasman.