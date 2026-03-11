Police search for large brass eagle stolen from church

Police investigating a burglary in Middle Valley, Mackenzie, are appealing for anyone who has seen this large brass eagle lectern to get in touch with them. Photo: Police

A Canterbury church wants its large brass eagle stand back after it was stolen.

Police investigating the burglary of St David's Church on Middle Valley Rd in Mackenzie are appealing for information from the public.

On Sunday, March 8, they received reports the burglary had occurred sometime between February 19 and March 4.

"Stolen from the church was a large brass eagle lectern," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

"If anyone has seen this lectern, or has information that could assist police’s investigations, please get in contact with us."

If you know anything that could help with the investigation, call 105 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 and reference file number 260309/9096.

-Allied Media