Police search for missing fisherman at Opihi River mouth

Police are searching for a fisherman reported missing at the mouth of the Opihi River, South Canterbury.

The man was reported missing in the early hours of this morning after failing to return from a fishing trip last night.

Police said initial search efforts did not locate him.

Today's search will focus on the shoreline in the area.

Police have asked any members of the public who find items of interest on the coastline near the Opihi River mouth to hand them in to local police.