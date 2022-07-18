Power out in Canterbury town until noon

Geraldine. Photo: Wikipedia

There has been an unplanned power outage in Geraldine - and it won't be restored until noon today, Alpine Energy says.

Alpine Energy told RNZ the power went out just before 8am on Monday.

It is an unplanned outage. The cause of the outage has not yet been found.

The affected areas are:

Beautiful Valley

Gapes Valley

Geraldine

Geraldine Downs

Geraldine Flat

Hilton

Kakahu

Pleasant Valley

Waitohi

Woodbury

"Our crews are currently investigating and working hard to restore power to you," the Alpine Energy Facebook page says.

"We apologise for any inconvenience."

Updates will be posted to the Alpine Energy website.

"Please treat all wires as LIVE, as normal power supply could be restored at any time."

