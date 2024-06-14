Pyjama drive productive

Admiring the new pyjamas donated by Harcourts Temuka to Arowhenua Whānau Services are (from left) Robyn Keay (Harcourts Temuka), Hala Simmons and Annabelle Moss (Arowhenua Whānau Services) and Jill Bennett (Harcourts Temuka). PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Staff at Harcourts in Temuka have proved they are the cat’s pyjamas.

They collected 58 pairs of new pyjamas during the Harcourts pyjama drive, which were donated to Arowhenua Whānau Services on Monday.

Harcourts Temuka agent Robyn Keay said she had spoken to staff at the health provider the following day and most of the pyjamas were already being distributed throughout the community.

Mrs Keay said sleepwear to fit newborns through to 18-year-olds had been donated and she was thankful to the organisations and people who had helped out.

The Temuka Community Market had donated 23 pairs of pyjamas to the drive.

Market spokeswoman Jan Scannell said the committee had spent $250 in Postie Plus.

Mrs Scannell said stalls at the market cost $5 a week, and with barely any overheads — and most advertising taking place online — there had been a significant sum to divide up between local organisations.

She felt the pyjama drive was a really great initiative, and this was the market’s way to give back to the community — ‘‘right back to the people we really want to help. Got to keep the wee munchkins warm’’.

By Shelley Inon