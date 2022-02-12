Record 454 Covid cases, 2 in South Canterbury

There are a record 454 new community cases of Covid-19 to report today including two new cases in the South Canterbury DHB area.

The locations of the new community cases announced today are Northland (12), Auckland (294), Waikato (72), Bay of Plenty (23), Lakes (8), Hawke’s Bay (7), MidCentral (5), Taranaki (1), Wellington (5), Hutt Valley (12), Wairarapa (2), Southern (13).

The cases in Gore and Invercargill, which were announced last night by the SDHB after the Ministry's cut-off time, will be included in the 13 new cases in the region today.

Following a new location of interest in Lake Tekapo this morning there are now two new cases in the South Canterbury DHB area.

There were only 8 new cases of Covid-19 detected at the border.

There are currently 27 people with Covid-19 in hospital. Of these, none are in ICU or HDU.

Testing reminder

It is encouraging to see a high level of testing this week. However, it is important the right people get tested for the right reasons, the MoH said.

"There is good testing capacity throughout the country, but unnecessary testing could delay results for those who urgently need them.

"People should only get tested if they have cold or flu symptoms, if they have been at a location of interest, or if they have been asked to get tested by a health official.

"This weekend, we’re also asking people to stick to the basics to reduce the chances of catching and spreading Covid-19.

"When you’re out and about, please physical distance and wear a mask, especially when you’re around people you don’t know.

"As always, scan in using the COVID-19 Tracer App. Scanning in will ensure you are alerted quickly if you are exposed to someone with Covid-19."