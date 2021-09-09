Reports of three-vehicle crash near Timaru

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The crash happened on the Waimate Highway, near Pareroa River Rd, about noon on Thursday.
A police spokesperson said potentially two or three vehicles are involved but it is not clear yet.
They said it looks like a person may be injured and directed inquiries to St John.
A St John spokesman said they are currently on scene and will provide an update shortly.
Crews from the Washdyke, Timaru and St Andrews are in attendance, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said. They directed all further questions to police.