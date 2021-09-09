Thursday, 9 September 2021

Reports of three-vehicle crash near Timaru

    Emergency services are responding to reports of a three-car-crash south of Timaru. Photo: Google
    Emergency services are at the scene of a crash, possibly involving three vehicles, south of Timaru.

    The crash happened on the Waimate Highway, near Pareroa River Rd, about noon on Thursday.

    A police spokesperson said potentially two or three vehicles are involved but it is not clear yet.

    They said it looks like a person may be injured and directed inquiries to St John.

    A St John spokesman said they are currently on scene and will provide an update shortly.

    Crews from the Washdyke, Timaru and St Andrews are in attendance, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said. They directed all further questions to police.

