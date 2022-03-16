Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Rescue operation after locator beacon activated

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Star South Canterbury

    A rescue operation is under way south of Macraes after a personal locator beacon was activated this morning.

    A spokesman for the Rescue Coordination Centre said the Otago Rescue Helicopter Trust was on the scene about 12.45pm after a locator beacon was activated in the area at 11.23 am.

    The rescue helicopter was being assisted by a paramedic, the spokesman said.

    Police referred comment to the Rescue Coordination Centre.

    No further details were available.

    Otago Daily Times

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter